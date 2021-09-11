SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV) – A wildfire burning in Scappoose has burned about 50 acres and is at 70% contained as of Sunday, according to the Scappoose Fire District.
On Saturday just before 3:00 p.m., SFD, with the assistance of the Oregon Department of Forestry, Vernonia Fire District and Columbia River Fire and Rescue, responded to a wildfire report in a forested area four miles northwest of Alder Creek Road in the Bunker Hill.
Overnight, two 10-person South Fork crews, two dozers and five engines were engaged in direct line construction efforts.
On Sunday, crews will focus on the south end of the fire.
The fire is not threatening any homes, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
