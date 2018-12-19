MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An elementary school in the Reynolds School District is closed over the concern of a possible Hepatitis A contamination.
School officials said Alder Elementary will be closed on Wednesday after the district was notified that an adult that had been in the building recently had contracted Hepatitis A.
The entire building will be closed so it can be cleaned.
Officials said they plan to have students and staff back to school on Thursday when the building reopens.
Officials also said they plan on speaking with the health department for more instruction, and will have more information for parents on Thursday.
