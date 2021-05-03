Alder St. food carts to potentially reopen at new location in July

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The former Southwest Alder Street food cart pod could soon reopen in a new location, possibly in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Friends of Green Loop, along with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, announced the potential new location for the carts will be on SW 8th Ave., SW Ankeny and SW Park St.
Wheeler said $269,000 has been allocated in the city’s proposed budget to support the food cart relocation. The money, if approved by the Portland City Council, will cover improvements and electricity at the new location. The council is expected to approve the funds on June 17.
Friends of Green Loop, an initiative to create a six-mile linear park throughout the city, is leading the private-public coalition along with support from Wheeler’s office and other city officials.
“This is an extremely exciting time and has been nearly two years in the making,” Keith Jones, executive director for Friends of Green Loop, said in a statement. “The combination of being displaced and the economic impact of the pandemic has been a one-two punch not only to our food carts but also our independent restaurant scene. This is about getting people back to work and rebuilding our culinary scene."
In 2019, 55 Alder Street food carts were moved from SW 9th and SW Alder for the development of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The carts have since been stored at the former US Post Office site in northwest Portland.
MORE: Portland's largest food cart pod finds new temporary home; fundraiser created to help with move, long-term solution
(1) comment
There will need to be a traffic light at this intersection considering the constant foot traffic on Burnside and now with the food carts right next to it otherwise traffic will be stopped every few seconds to let people cross.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.