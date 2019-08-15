ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - Alek Skarlatos, the Roseburg man who helped stop a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015, has announced his campaign to run for Congress.
Skarlatos - a former Oregon National Guardsman - and two friends were traveling in Europe when they stopped a heavily armed gunman on a train.
Clint Eastwood turned the story into a movie, “The 15:17 to Paris,” that starred Skarlatos and the other two men, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone.
Skarlatos also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Skarlatos was unsuccessful running for Douglas County commissioner in 2018, according to The News-Review.
A new campaign video highlights Skarlatos’ actions on the train, while criticizing U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, the longtime Oregon lawmaker who represents Oregon’s 4th District, which includes the Roseburg area.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
