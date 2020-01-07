ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - Douglas County health officials issued a public alert Tuesday due to a “sharp spike” in opioid overdoses over the last several days.
The Douglas Public Health Network said the spikes have been recorded from emergency department admissions in Douglas County, as well as responses from emergency support services and the deployment of Narcan.
Investigators believe heroin in the community is “particularly potent or may be adulterated with fentanyl.” Other drugs, including methamphetamine, may also be altered with fentanyl, according to health officials.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl “is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects.”
In Douglas County, officials are urging people who use opioids, such as heroin, to abstain from the drug and seek assistance. A list of treatment service providers is available at staysafeoregon.com.
“It is important to call 911 when someone is overdosing from opioids. If you use naloxone, the effects are temporary, and the person still needs medical attention. Very potent “heroin” may require many doses. After the medication wears off, the person could fall back into a coma. If you call police or 911 to get help for someone having a drug overdose, Oregon’s Good Samaritan Law protects you from being arrested or prosecuted for drug-related charges or parole/probation violations based on information provided to emergency responders,” according to the Douglas Public Health Network.
For more, go to Oregon.gov/oha.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.