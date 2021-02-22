Alert neighbor helps deputies catch burglar

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say an attentive neighbor helped catch a daytime burglar Monday afternoon in northeast Salem.
As deputies were responding to the scene at 4800 block of Northeast Oak Park Drive, the homeowner called in to say they could see someone inside their home on the surveillance camera. The homeowner checked those cameras after being alerted by a neighbor about seeing someone who didn’t appear to belong.
Deputies began loud hailing in front of the home, calling for the person inside to come out. Then 15 minutes later, the male suspect surrendered to deputies.
Richard Woods, 65, was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is facing multiple charges including burglary in the first degree.
The patrol supervisor complimented the neighbors for their willingness to work together. “The home owners were fortunate to have neighbors who were alert and helping look out for one another. This was a great example of people paying attention to activity in their neighborhood and talking to each other when something doesn’t look right,” said Sergeant Tom Crofts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.