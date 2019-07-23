PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There's a new technology that's being developed right now which can help notify you that an earthquake is coming soon.
It's called ShakeAlert.
It's a warning system across all platforms for California, Oregon and Washington.
According to city and state officials it could give people anywhere from 10 seconds to a few minutes before an earthquake depending on their location.
"It's crucial. We know that we likely won't be able to have all of our buildings ready before the earthquake happens," Portland Bureau of Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Dan Douthit said.
Douthit said the system could save lives.
He said the city is currently working to place seismic sensors in various parts of the city, which would directly communicate with the ShakeAlert system.
For Oregonians, especially after the most recent quakes in California, what to do in the wake of a disaster is top of mind.
The city already has a response system in place called Basic Earthquake Emergency Communication Node (BEECNS).
"Those are places people can go after a major earthquake to get information to get help if they need it," Douthit said.
The 50 sites around the city house chests with all kinds of medical supplies and radios for emergency communication.
But what should you have to prepare for a natural disaster?
FOX 12 spoke with the Red Cross earlier this month about the 72-hour kit it said each family should have before an earthquake.
"Knowing that your family is going to be covered for those few days because you've already put your kit together can go a really long way," Douthit said.
At minimum, the kit should include food and water for each family member for at least three days.
It should also include a first aid kid, medications, important documents and cash if you need to leave home.
FOX 12 also spoke with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
A spokesperson said the state is working on seismic sensor implementation as well.
It's unclear what the messaging might look like at this point.
Right now, it's working with Intel and the Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) on a pilot to test out the ShakeAlert system.
