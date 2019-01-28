a man found dead in a burned out van near mount saint helens died of homicidal violence, autopsy results now show.
his name has not yet been released.
deputies want to talk to anyone may have recently seen anything suspicious in the ape cave or marble mountain area.
the bridal veil post office re-opened today.
it's been closed since someone vandalized the building on christmas eve.
the post office is a popular spot to send wedding invites since they're postmarked "bridal veil."
oregon's only national park re-opened today, following friday's deal to end the partial government shutdown.
employees at crater lake had a lot of work to do over the weekend to get ready for guests.
the road into the park closed during the shutdown because of quote "human waste build up."
