PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came together for a Town Hall meeting on Thursday.
While the two may be thousands of miles apart, Blumenauer says they are dealing with similar concerns. The two have been working together on bills aimed at improving housing and environmental justice.
A fifth grade class from Buckman Elementary was on Thursday night's Town Hall and asked lawmakers about what tehy're doing to support people of color in the community.
"When we talk about racial justice, one of the most important things that we need to do is address racial justice in every major policy rehlm that there," said. "We need to make sure that in every area, from nutrition, to housing, to law enforcement, we are celebrating the need for inclusion, pushing back against discrimination, and we want to empower citizens to make sure that their concerns are met and that the federal government is a partner to make things better, not make things worse."
The Town Hall marked Ocasio-Cortez's first event with the Portland community as an elected official.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.