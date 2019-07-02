CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Advisories related to blue-green algae have been lifted for Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas.
A warning remains in place for Vancouver Lake, with people advised to avoid all direct contact with that body of water.
Clark County Public Health updated their advisories Tuesday. Health officials said cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, had dissipated over the weekend at both Lacamas Lake and Round Lake.
While warning signs were removed, health officials said algae blooms may return as conditions change.
Public Health encourages people swimming and recreating in the lakes to watch for floating blue-green-colored scum and avoid direct contact with water in those areas.
Blue-green algae remains in Vancouver lake at the Burnt Bridge Creek inlet and the flushing channel near the swim beach.
Last week, test results revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water at Vancouver Lake.
Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water.
The latest test results from Vancouver Lake are expected to be announced Wednesday.
Public Health has been monitoring cyanobacteria blooms at Vancouver Lake since June 12. Public Health will continue to monitor the lake and take weekly water samples to test toxin levels as long as the blooms are present.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.