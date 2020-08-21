SALEM, OR (KPTV) – On the third day of distribution of one-time checks for unemployed Oregonians in need of financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funds available have been exhausted.
The offices of Oregon’s House speaker and Senate president confirmed late Friday morning that all 70,000 available payments had been distributed or dedicated.
The offices said “Financial institutions who are participating in this unique public-private partnership will have a final funding allotment cap for the day and will not be accepting new walk-in applications once they reach the allotment cap. Previously scheduled appointments will continue through the end of the month, but new appointments will not be made.”
The relief check program was approved by Oregon lawmakers in mid-July, allotting $35 million to the $500 check payments.
Wednesday marked the first day the program was open for applications.
Long lines of people were seen at credit unions and banks across Oregon Wednesday and Thursday.
FOX 12 spoke with one man who waited several hours to get his check. He said he filed for unemployment months ago and still hasn’t received a penny.
“It's crazy man, I've been here for what feels like 2 hours now, but it's worth it,” Jesse Coy said. “I've got nothing else to do … I'm out of work right now. I haven't had a job here in a couple months, and it's been tough.”
To be eligible for the one-time payment from the relief check program, applicants had to be 18 years old and live in Oregon. Applicants had to prove they faced financial hardship due to the pandemic, had a pre-tax monthly income of $4,000 or less, and still were waiting on unemployment benefits.
“I want to thank the financial institutions that have stepped up in an emergency and are continuing to work so hard to get money into the hands of desperate Oregonians,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “We’ve said from the beginning that we know this is not enough money to help all of those in need. But we had to take action to get money directly to people as quickly as possible and this is a tremendous example of Oregonians pitching in to help our most vulnerable.”
“These last couple days have put a spotlight on just how dire the need is all across the state,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said. “We have to get more money to help people. The federal government has the ability to make direct stimulus payments to Americans whose lives are in jeopardy and are not doing so. I find this incredibly frustrating and disappointing.”
According to Courtney and Kotek’s offices, the program delivered funds to payments to nearly 40,000 eligible Oregonians on Wednesday and Thursday. The offices reported 62 percent of the payments given out Wednesday “went to zip codes outside the Portland Metropolitan Area.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
