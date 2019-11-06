PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Snuggle Express is rolling through the Portland metro area.
The Oregon Humane Society brings puppies and kittens to businesses and classrooms. On Wednesday, they even made a special stop at FOX 12 Oregon.
The precious pets help brighten the day, but the program is also a big benefit for OHS.
Applications for the Snuggle Express are open through Nov. 20. A one-hour visit is $1,000.
All funds raised by the Snuggle Express go toward OHS animals. Additionally, all the attention helps to socialize the shelter pets.
The Snuggle Express visits take place Dec. 10-12.
For more, go to oregonhumane.org/get-involved/events/snuggle-express.
