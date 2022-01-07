All about family, football at Island Boy Camp in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The high school football season may be over, but some all-stars are still working their skills for life after school, including the "Oregoonz" from the Island Boy Camp in Salem.

Confidence, character and consistency: Island Boy Camp (IBC) set the tone for kids who will sail away to Las Vegas this weekend as Team Oregon's middle school and high school kids strap in for the Junior Prep Sports Paradise Football Classic.

It's the final prep game for many of these boys who will always carry IBC in their blood.

"IBC stands for Island Boy Camp but it's much more than that. We got every race here," McKay High School senior Chansse Lee said.

You can see it in the crest on the chest of the IBC "Oregoonz."

"Aiga is the Samoan word for family," said Alex "Fui" Fuimaono, co-founder of Island Boy Camp.

This family is flying from the Friday Night Lights in the capital city to the neon lights of the entertainment capitol of the world.

"It's really just coming together with all of these guys, all of us all-stars, giving each other flowers, appreciating each other, and just getting out and having fun," said Juda Ali'Fua, senior at West Salem High School.

Las Vegas is the replacement site for the 6th annual Junior Prep Sports Paradise Football Classis as its normal home of Aloha Stadium in Honolulu is set to be demolished.

"A majority of the stars you see right now that are Polynesian have come through this tournament, which is why it’s been really appealing to us to be able to show our culture to our kids from here in Oregon and show them what the island life is like because we have been preaching it for so long, but now they get to see it for first-hand," Fuimaono said.

Fuimaono and his brothers - Chris, Mike and Nick - along with three cousins and a friend, started the Salem nonprofit a dozen years ago for the greater good in the greater valley.

"My parents got divorced when I was younger, and I didn't have a solid role model and they were really helpful in that aspect," said Sprague High School senior Blake Stubblefield.

To know Fui, is to love Fui - a former Western Oregon linebacker from Samoa.

"The way they treat their players with the utmost respect. There is never one time where I didn’t feel like I was getting coached up," said Devin Jones, senior at South Albany High School. "They were way more respectful than a lot of coaches I have seen."

"It's a large family kind of operation and feeling, so everyone has your back and you feel at home the whole time," Spencer Fisk, Hidden Valley High School senior, said.

The foundation of football is built on love and desire for these 89 middle and high school kids who feast on opportunity.

"Meeting all of these dudes from other schools around here I think it gives us a great chance to go out there and compete," Lee said.

Fui's boys are treasuring these times perhaps more now than ever before.

"I know that during COVID, we were looking at depression, suicide ideality and Oregon was up there on numbers for youth and younger adults, so it is something that we pay a lot of attention to," Fuimaono said. "We have a lot teachers on my staff, so we just came together and said, ‘we have to do this. We have to do something for our kids,’ and hopefully everything comes to fruition here in a couple days when we get to Vegas."

