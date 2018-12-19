WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All Beaverton School District schools were placed on lockout Wednesday morning following a threat made on Facebook, according to district officials.
On the district website, officials said the lockout is a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of students, staff and community.
District officials said the "lockout means business as usual inside the school." Doors around the perimeter will be locked.
Parents who want to pick up their children can go to the school office to check them out.
On Tuesday night, the district sent a letter home to staff and parents that said they received a threat of violence involving a gun. No specific school was named.
The Beaverton Police Department said the threat is similar to others happening around Oregon and nationwide. The police department also said those threats were investigated and deemed non-credible.
As for Tuesday's threat, police are still investigating and hoping to find the source of the threat soon.
Additionally, Westview High School received a phone call threat Wednesday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that threat is non-credible.
No word on if the two threats are related.
