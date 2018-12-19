WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All Beaverton School District schools were placed on lockout Wednesday morning amid a series of threats.
On the district website Wednesday morning, administrators said the lockout was a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of students, staff and community.
District officials said the "lockout means business as usual inside the school." Doors around the perimeter were locked.
Police said a phone threat was called in at Westview High School at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday.
Shortly before 9 a.m., another threat was posted to the district's Facebook page. That threat had a link to a photo of a firearm.
Police determined the phone was taken by a European media outlet in 2012. That threat was similar to others that originated outside of this region.
At 11:27 a.m., an email threatening violence at "a middle school" in Beaverton was sent to 43 administrators. Beaverton police said the email was sent using a service designed to hide the identity of the sender.
Further examination showed the email was sent through a server system which has been used in the past to spread threats of violence in other districts, according to police.
"We continue to communicate with the FBI and other partnering law enforcement agencies to find the true origins of these threats. It is unknown why the Beaverton School District is being targeted with these threats. The investigation is ongoing," according to the Beaverton Police Department.
Parents were notified about the circumstances and many picked up their children early from school Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, the district sent a letter home to staff and parents that said they received a threat of violence involving a gun. No specific school was named.
The Beaverton Police Department said the threat was similar to others happening around Oregon and nationwide. The police department also said those threats were investigated and deemed non-credible.
Beaverton police and Washington County deputies will have an increased presence at Beaverton School District schools Thursday. Community members are asked to stay vigilant and report and suspicious activity.
The Beaverton School District notified parents that extra precautions Thursday will include security sweeps of all school buildings.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.