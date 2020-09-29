CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All evacuation orders for Clackamas County were lifted Tuesday morning.
For many people, Tuesday will be the first time they can return home after evacuation orders were issued on Sept. 8 due to several wildfires that impacted Clackamas County.
On Monday, about 1,100 homes remained under a Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation order and a few thousand were under Level 2 "BET SET" orders.
“Lifting evacuation orders is a huge step in the direction to recovery”, said Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard. “Thank you for being quick to act and following those evacuation order. We have a long way to recovery and the county will be with you every step of the way.”
BREAKING #ClackamasWildfires UPDATE: Reduction of all evacuation levels — https://t.co/Xn64tlrV5w pic.twitter.com/a1k8HiR3MC— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 29, 2020
The Riverside Fire, which is the largest wildfire burning in Clackamas County, is 37 percent contained and has burned about 138,029 acres.
The current status of other wildfires burning in the county are as follows:
- Wilhoit Fire is 532 acres and is 94 percent contained
- Dowty Fire is 1,509 acres and is 100 percent contained
- Unger Fire is 497 acres and is 100 percent contained
- Graves Creek Fire is 46 acres and is 100 percent contained
While all evacuation areas have returned to normal throughout Clackamas County, parts of the U.S. National Forest remain closed.
The U.S. National Forest is closed in the Clackamas River District, and there are partial closures to the Zig Zag Ranger District. More details can be found here.
People impacted by the wildfires can seek disaster assistance by visiting the Fire Resource Center starting Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Molalla River School District Community Gym, located at 412 South Swiegle Avenue.
At the resource center, people will find representatives from Clackamas County, FEMA, state agencies and the American Red Cross.
The Clackamas County information page on the county’s wildfires is available here.
