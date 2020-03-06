ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - While there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the Estacada School District, staff will take a day to prepare for the possibility of a closure due to the virus.
All schools in the district will be closed to students on Monday, March 9.
School officials said the closure will allow staff to "proactively prepare for a potential extended school closure that may arise if a case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 enters our district community."
"We are preparing for potential virtual school days in an abundance of caution and in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that all schools prepare for the possibility of extended remote learning that can ensure that education efforts continue," officials said.
Students will not need to make up the day at the end of the year.
All classrooms and buses in the Estacada School District are being sanitized daily, according to officials.
Officials are encouraging all students and staff to wash their hands regularly, and would like to remind families that all students that have a fever or have had a fever in the last 24 hours should not go to school.
