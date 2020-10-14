(KPTV) - Containment levels of two big wildfires burning in the state of Oregon have increased over the past few days.
As of Wednesday morning, the Beachie Creek Fire is 80 percent contained. The fire, which began on Aug. 16, has burned about 193,573 acres.
Currently, there are 157 personnel assigned to the fire.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office lifted all remaining evacuation levels at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The public should be aware that some roadways in the area are still closed for inspection and repairs.
On Tuesday, Highway 22 reopened after being closed for more than a month. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it has removed 30,000 trees from Highway 22 in order to get it back open.
The Riverside Fire is now 72 percent contained and has burned about 138,054 acres. The fire began on Sept. 8 and was human-caused.
A total of 143 personnel are assigned to the Riverside Fire.
Currently, there are no evacuations in effect for Clackamas County.
The U.S. Forest Services said crews on both the Beachie Creek and Riverside fires will continue to repair fire lines, patrol and mop-up when conditions allow.
Rename the Beachie Creek fire to the Kate Brown fire to recognize her contribution in pulling off State firefighters during the early stages of the fire in August.
