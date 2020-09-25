All evacuation notices lifted in Lane Co. in connection with Holiday Farm Fire

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All evacuation notices have been lifted in Lane County in connection with the Holiday Farm Fire.
Though evacuation notices in the area are no longer in effect, the Oregon Department of Transportation may close Highway 126E for hazard and debris removal, according to county officials. Drivers planning to travel on Highway 126E can find the most current road closure information on tripcheck.com.
The Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday said the Holiday Farm Fire is 35 percent contained and has burned about about 173,094 acres.
Residents accessing reopened areas are asked to avoid barricaded locations for safety.
"Fire-damaged structures can be extremely hazardous and residents are encouraged to have professionals assess and assist with managing damaged areas once those areas open for return," according to officials.
Serious hazards can include unstable and falling debris and toxic substance exposure. Information and resources are posted at www.lanecounty.org/mckenziefire_resources.
