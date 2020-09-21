LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All evacuation orders have been removed for the Echo Mountain Complex Fire in Lincoln County.
Oregon Department of Forestry, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Monday, which allows people to return to their homes and businesses.
Incident commanders said the initial damage assessment has been completed. At least 293 homes were determined to be a total loss, with an additional 22 sustaining damage. Numerous outbuildings, cars, RVs, trailers, boats and other property were also destroyed.
Road and utility safety concerns have been mitigated, according to officials, though utility services will be working in the area for several more days. People are advised to be aware that utility outages may occur for several more days as water, gas and power repairs continue.
A multi-agency resource center offering county community services will begin Tuesday.
A call center has been established to answer questions about the fire, evacuations and returning home at 541-265-0621. People who need transportation back to their homes can contact the call center.
More information is also available at: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/seasonal-hazards-wildfire.
The Echo Mountain Complex Fire burned 2,552 acres and was 75% contained Monday.
