CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - All forms of tobacco and vaping products are now prohibited on all Oregon State University properties.
OSU adopted a smoke-free campus policy in 2012, including electronic cigarettes. On Thursday, administrators announced an extension of that policy.
Now, all forms of tobacco products, including chewing and dipping tobacco, hookah tobacco, other forms of tobacco and vaping products are banned from all OSU-owned or controlled locations, including athletics venues.
“Oregon State has begun implementing the tobacco-free policy with an emphasis on providing educational awareness of the policy and offering services to help those seeking to stop using tobacco products,” according to OSU.
A study on the Corvallis campus in the fall of 2018 showed strong support for implementing a tobacco-free policy, according to OSU. Nearly two-thirds of students and more than two-thirds of faculty and staff participating in the study supported it.
