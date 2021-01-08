ASTROIA, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 30 were set to reopen Friday night after a landslide early Monday morning.
The slide brought mud and rocks onto the roadway at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The highway was initially closed for an hour before crews were able to temporarily reopen the road. However, more extensive repairs were required and ODOT reported that the road was closed indefinitely. One lane reopened by 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The area has remained down to one lane with flaggers controlling two-way traffic since that time.
On Friday, crews reported that all lanes were expected to reopen by 7 p.m.
Crews have been removing tons of dirt and debris, according to ODOT, and conducting mitigation efforts to reduce the potential for future slides.
Travelers along coast range roads should always drive with caution, especially this time of year, according to transportation officials.
ODOT released a photo of a truck covered in mud by the slide Monday. There were no reports of injuries due to the slide, however.
