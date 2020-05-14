TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Interstate 84 were shut down Thursday due to police activity.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed east of Troutdale near Milepost 18 at around 10:45 a.m.
Police did not immediately release details. Traffic cameras showed a large law enforcement presence near the scene of the closure.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
An ODOT alert initially identified the closure location as east of Multnomah Falls.
