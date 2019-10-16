WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Interstate 5 are back open after a crash involving two semi-trucks blocked traffic Tuesday.
The crash occurred on I-5 southbound near milepost 274 just before 4 p.m., according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Rex Hollopeter, 51, of Salem, was driving a Freightliner truck and semi-trailer south in the far right lane when he sideswiped a Volvo semi-truck and semi-trailer pulled to the shoulder of the road. Hollopeter's truck caught fire and came to a rest blocking all southbound lanes of I-5.
Both semi-trucks were fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived to the scene, according to OSP.
Hollopeter was transported by helicopter to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.
The other semi-truck driver and a passenger were outside of their truck when the collision occurred and were not hurt. OSP said the second truck driver was pulled to the shoulder of the road due to smoke coming from under the truck.
Southbound lanes of I-5 were closed immediately after the crash. Northbound lanes were open but traffic was slowed due to smoke.
The left and middle lanes of southbound I-5 were reopened at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, with all lanes open by Wednesday evening.
ODOT said the right lane sustained the most damage from the fire and fuel that spilled from the trucks. It remained closed most of Wednesday as crews made repairs.
I-5 SB is now OPEN near milepost 274 after a fiery crash involving two semis closed it yesterday afternoon. A section of the right lane remains closed. @OregonDOT says it will need to be repaved @fox12oregon @TonyMartinezGDO pic.twitter.com/777LkyVURO— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 16, 2019
Hazmat crews also checked soils on the side of the road to determine if the spilled fuel caused any environmental damage, ODOT said.
