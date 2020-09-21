COUGAR, WA (KPTV) – Some people living near a wildfire in southwest Washington can feel relief Monday morning – there are now no Level 1 “BE READY” evacuation notices for the Big Hollow Fire.
Fire officials made the announcement an update Monday morning on the fire, which is burning 15 miles northwest of Carson and seven miles southeast of Cougar.
The downgrade means people in the previously Level 1 areas are now back to normal living.
The Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order for Government Mineral Springs remains in place. Area closures for the fire include most developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, most forest roads and trails in southwest Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Closures for the Siouxon Block and Merrill Lake Natural Conservation Area are also still in place.
The Big Hollow Fire has burned 24,788 acres and remains 15% contained.
Fire officials reported Monday that completion of objectives in the fire fight is at 65%.
In total, 248 people are assigned to the Big Hollow Fire response. The current resources are two hand crews, one dozer, 13 engines and one helicopter.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
