PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More snow and freezing rain hit southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night, making road conditions dangerous Saturday morning.
Winter weather swept across the region and freezing temperatures continued into Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service Portland, as of 4 a.m. their office had recorded nearly eight inches of snowfall since early Friday morning.
As of 4 am this morning NWS Portland has had 7.9 inches of snowfall since 1201 am Fri with 7 inches on the ground. #orwx #pdxtst— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 13, 2021
The overnight conditions left roads very icy and hard to travel.
Just after 5:30 a.m., TriMet announced all bus and MAX service was suspended until further notice due to the winter conditions.
Around 6:15 a.m., TriMet reported LIFT paratransit service was also suspended and said LIFT riders should contact ambulance service for life-sustaining trips.
TriMet said it is working to safely restore service and is asking riders for patience.
As of Saturday morning, there were several roadway closures in place, including some that began Friday night.
A long stretch of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, from Troutdale to Hood River, remains closed. On the other side of the river, State Route 14 is still closed from Washougal to White Salmon.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has closed an area near Mt. Tabor on Northeast Gilham Avenue from East Burnside to Northeast Davis Street.
Drivers should stay off roads unless travel is absolutely essential.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.