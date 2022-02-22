UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened after weather conditions halted traffic between Pendleton and La Grande because of multiple crashes.
Following the reopening of I-84 eastbound shortly after midnight Tuesday, I-84 westbound reopened around 6 a.m. the same day. In an update on road conditions, ODOT thanked all responding groups including a "half-dozen" tow trucks helping clear the way by moving some vehicles off the roadway or to nearby truck weigh stations or rest areas.
"Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS," said ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt. "They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well."
The transportation department went on to warn despite both directions being open, a good amount of work is still ahead cautioning drivers.
On Monday at 12:20 p.m. OSP was notified of a crash on I-84 westbound between milepost 229 and 230 involving several vehicles. Officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving and when they arrived on scene officers could hear crashes happening behind them.
The largest crash was estimated to involve between 15-20 cars and trucks. OSP say an early estimation is that as many as 98 vehicles have crashed in the area.
Emergency responders from the surrounding areas dispatched medical and fire personnel to treat patients. The total number of the injuries is not known at this point.
People who couldn’t drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles were taken to the Pendleton Convention Center. Emergency responders asked only people needing to pick up family members go to that location.
ODOT is still warning conditions can change quickly and travelers should continue checking TripCheck.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.