PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 26,000 Oregonians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All of those vaccinations happened at hospitals and long-term care facilities.
But that number is just a quarter of the state's initial goal of 100,000 people by the end of the year. The Oregon Health Authority says getting to that point will likely take a few more weeks. They say initial vaccine distribution took some time but that now things are running smoothly.
This week marks another big step.
OHA says all county public health departments will receive doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
"We're anticipating it will be the next day or two, might be the end of the week," Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg, Public Health Officer for Hood River County, said.
He said they'll be receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and will hopefully be able to administer them in the four or five days following.
Dr. Van Tilburg said nearly all of those doses would go to full-time emergency medical service providers and law enforcement.
"Those are people who are regularly interacting with the public in situations that are often uncontrolled, so that's the target," he said. "Unfortunately, we're not going to get enough vaccines for our volunteers or part-time folks initially, but that's to come."
Clackamas County will get 1,000 doses. They'll first administer them to staff who will be vaccinating and other frontline healthcare workers and first responders.
Washington County will get 900 doses to give to EMS providers, law enforcement and other first responders.
A Multnomah County spokesperson said they're still figuring things out and don't know enough to share yet.
The Oregon Health Authority said trained county staff will give the shots, and they can partner with organizations to start vaccinating immediately.
Beyond that, Dr. Van Tilburg said counties don't yet know what future vaccine allotments will look like.
"That causes a lot of anxiety in Hood River County and Oregon in general just not knowing, so we don't know when we're going to get our second allotment. We're hoping it's within a few weeks," he said.
To determine how many vaccines go to each county, OHA said health departments could put in orders for vaccines as they get a better idea of how many people will need them.
