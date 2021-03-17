PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — All Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 1, state health officials confirmed Wednesday.
Last week, following President Joe Biden’s pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she would not change the state’s eligibility schedule until she was sure the state would receive enough vaccines.
In a committee meeting Wednesday, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said the Department of Health and Human Services issued a binding order requiring them to start giving all adults the vaccine.
OHA released a statement Wednesday saying, "It is welcome news for all Oregonians that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the vaccine production agreements needed for everyone 16 and over in the United States to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1."
“We are following up with the administration for more specifics about when vaccine shipments to states will increase, but in a briefing with governors earlier this week, it was clear the White House has worked hard to secure additional vaccine supplies for states in the coming weeks,” according to the OHA statement.
OHA will still be able to determine the distribution of the doses. Allen said the state will likely prioritize vulnerable groups, while still reserving some appointment slots and first-come, first-served doses for anyone 16 and older.
Allen also said the state is considering moving up the vaccine timelines for other groups of people initially scheduled to get the shot ahead of the general population.
The next eligible population will be able to start making vaccine appointments on March 29, unless the date is moved up, and includes adults ages 45 to 65 with underlying health conditions, seasonal farm workers and pregnant women.
Currently in Oregon, those who can receive the vaccine include health care workers, first responders, teachers and residents over age 65.
"We will continue to center equity in all of our vaccine distribution efforts, whether that means ensuring that seniors, people with underlying conditions, frontline workers and Oregonians most vulnerable to COVID-19 have the opportunity for vaccinations prior to May 1 - or after May 1, working with local health partners to ensure these priority groups continue to have access to appointments," according to an OHA statement Wednesday.
During a news conference last Friday, Allen brought up one of the last times an administration had promised Oregon an increase in doses — former President Donald Trump’s administration in January. When the administration wasn’t able to fulfill their promise, officials in Oregon changed the eligibility timeline — choosing to prioritize teachers ahead of the elderly.
As of Friday, Oregon was administering an average of 24,000 shots per day and at least 11% of Oregonians have been fully vaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported more than 160,000 coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 2,349, as of Wednesday, according to OHA.
Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.