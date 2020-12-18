All stuffed up: Deputies respond to big cat report in the West Hills, find a fake feline

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Big cat sightings are not uncommon in the West Hills. So, when the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a spotted animal in an elevated position off the road in the Green Hills neighborhood, deputies took it seriously.
The caller said it looked like a cheetah, but it did not appear to be aggressive.
Deputies said cougars have been spotted in the area periodically over the years, but a cheetah would have been a new one.
The Oregon Zoo was contacted, but zoo officials reported no missing animals.
Deputy Sullivan “carefully approached the woods,” according to the sheriff’s office, and found the “animal.”
And he found it stuffed.
“I used my ninja-like skills to sneak up on the beast,” Sullivan said. “Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal!”
The sheriff’s office shared the story on Facebook, but also wanted to commend the neighbor for reporting a possible serious situation in their neighborhood. The description was “spot on,” according to the sheriff’s office.
It wasn’t clear why the stuffed cheetah was there.
“We encourage all of you to report crimes or anything that you may find is out of the ordinary or suspicious, we are here to serve you and will always risk our lives for the community’s safety. We’re relieved to report this wasn’t more serious,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
