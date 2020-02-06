'All the cash is gone': Break-in at local patisserie one of several in North Williams area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say there have been several burglaries in the last few months in the North Williams Avenue area.
One of those places hit was Jinju Patisserie. The shop’s pastry chef, Kyurim Lee, says someone broke into the shop in the early morning hours on Jan. 21.
“It was really hard for me to open the door with my key, and when I walked in inside and when I go around our corner, I see our cash register’s open and all the cash is gone,” Lee said.
Lee says the suspect broke through the front door and stole $400.
“We never thought we would get hit,” Lee said. “I mean, I thought this is a very safe neighbor[hood], and it’ just very, like, the feeling of being secure is kind of like, really lost," Lee said.
Lee says for their patisserie that’s been open less than a year, every dollar counts. She says it’ll cost more than $1,000 for repairs.
“We are not millionaires, I mean, if we are millionaires, we don’t do this kind of small business,” Lee said. “I mean, what’s the point of doing business like every day, you know, making small cash and they get all the cashes.”
Lee says they’re not the only victims, as multiple businesses have been hit. Portland police confirm there have been a half dozen burglaries in the past three months in the area.
FOX 12 previously reported on one of them where a person was caught on camera breaking into a dessert shop also off North Williams.
Lee says business owners are now on high alert, and whoever’s behind the burglaries needs to stop taking from hardworking shops and restaurants.
“They got to do something else, you know, to make their money the right way, rather than just stealing money from small business,” Lee said.
Lee says business owners are hoping police can increase patrols in the area.
Portland police have not yet said if any of the break-ins are connected.
