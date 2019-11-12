PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Single people have a good shot at finding love in the Rose City, according to a new report.
WalletHub ranked the best cities for singles, with Portland coming in at number five.
The survey looked at more than 180 U.S. cities across 35 categories of “dating-friendliness,” including highest percentage of singles, online dating opportunities, restaurant costs, movie prices and nightlife options.
Portland placed fifth in the nightlife category. Portland didn’t fare as well when it came to the economics of being single and dating, but scored high marks for dating opportunities and “fun and recreation” options.
Atlanta topped the list, followed by Denver, San Francisco and San Diego. Seattle is ninth.
The worst cities for dating, according to WalletHub, are Pearl City, Hawaii; Pembroke Pines, Florida; and Glendale, California.
For more, go to WalletHub.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.