PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland has a new all-time temperature record.
At 6 p.m., the official reading at Portland International Airport was 108 degrees. That breaks a record of 107, that was hit four different times before. That was in 1965, 1981 and previously on Saturday.
Today is officially the hottest day on record at Portland International Airport. The 6:00 P.M. reading just came in at 108°F. Amazing to think that the next two days will be even hotter. #PDX #PNWheatwave #ORwx— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 27, 2021
Portland also broke the temperature record for June 26 when it hit 103 at PDX just before 4 p.m. That broke the old record of 102 for this date set in 2006.
It happened! We have tied (and may exceed) all-time hottest day in Portland history. 107 degrees at 5pm is the 4TH TIME we've hit 107 (1981 & 1965). Hottest temperature in 40 years. Kelso number is incorrect, stopped reporting around noon. Waiting to see more numbers update pic.twitter.com/OTM0rzKgd2— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 27, 2021
The FOX 12 weather team is forecasting more record-breaking heat on Sunday and Monday.
(4:00 PM) Portland International Airport has reached 104°F, making today the hottest day of 2021, the hottest day ever in the month of June, and only 3 degrees shy of the all-time record.🔥 #PDX #ORwx— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 26, 2021
There are also a number of cooling centers open to stay safe during the heat.
Here in Dayton were at 109 & NE puff of a breeze is just beginning. Please everyone be careful of anything that could start any type of fires!! Don`t want to have a repeat of last year. We have a very long... ways to go before the fall rains return.
