OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – All Washington counties have moved into Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan, the Washington State Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The decision to move all counties into Phase 3 came amid declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates. The move includes Cowlitz, Ferry, Pierce and Whitman counties which were previously in Phase 2. All counties will remain in Phase 3 until June 30, which allows 50 percent occupancy indoors at restaurants, retails shops, movie theaters and gyms.

Inslee announced last week that the state is moving toward fully reopening on June 30. The reopening could come earlier if 70 percent of the Washingtonians over the age of 16 get vaccinated.

“We are happy to see the beginning of declining disease activity in Washington and more people getting vaccinated,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “However, we need to continue to focus on our vaccination efforts. To fully reopen and protect our communities, we want to see at least 70% of eligible Washington residents get their first dose – right now, we’re at about 59%, so we still have a ways to go.”

“The next chapter of recovery from this pandemic is within our reach, and we can get there faster with vaccination,” says Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary for the COVID-19 Response. “With vaccine now available to kids 12 and older, we have an opportunity to protect Washington’s youth before summer and all the fun activities that come with it, like camps, sports, and social gatherings. Getting our children and communities vaccinated now will set us up for a safer and more normal summer and beyond in Washington state.”

The DOH said state health officials would continue to monitor COVID-19 and vaccination data over the coming weeks.