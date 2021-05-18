PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly five months after All4Oregon open its mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, it will administer its 500,000th vaccination Tuesday.

The Oregon Convention Center opened as a vaccination site on Jan. 20. To date, 282,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at the site, which is jointly operated by Kaiser Permanente, Providence, Legacy Health and OHSU.

"While we know there is more to do, we want to take a moment to pause and acknowledge this accomplishment," said Wendy Watson, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente. "Thousands of people have worked together with one goal in mind, to vaccinate a lot of people quickly to stop this pandemic."

During the first few days, health professionals gave shots to nearly 2,000 people daily. Now, that number has grown to as many as 8,000 a day, or 40,000 a week, in April, according to All4Oregon.

All4Oregon allows walk-in appointments as well as open scheduling online for eligible Oregonians, which now includes kids ages 12 to 15.

A few facts from All4Oregon about the vaccination site:

At peak productivity, 99 clinicians are administering vaccine injections and a staff of 72 are checking in patients at registration tables.

500 people are needed to operate the vaccination site each day it is open.

2,203 volunteers have worked 4,737 shifts or 24,946 hours a day to support the mass vaccination site.

Organizations that have provided volunteers include: Team Rubicon (a veteran-led emergency response team) Northwest Carpenters Union Educational Services Districts (ESD) Neighborhood Emergency Team (NET) FEMA – Federal Emergency Management Agency IMAT – FEMA’s Incident Management Assistance Teams USDA – United States Department of Agriculture USCG – United States Coast Guard Oregon's Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

10,000 golf pencils are provided each day for patients to fill out forms.

The path to complete a vaccination is approximately 1,000 steps from start to finish.

The Oregon Convention Center site will be offering first dose vaccination through May 27 and continuing with second doses through June 19.