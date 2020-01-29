Allyson Watterson’s family hosts fundraiser in Hillsboro, will hire private investigator

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – More than a month after she disappeared, the family of Allyson Watterson is still looking for her.
Watterson was last seen on Dec. 22, 2019 when she went hiking with her boyfriend in North Plains.
On Wednesday night, her family hosted a fundraiser at Great Clips in Hillsboro, where Watterson’s mother, Misty, works. All the money raised at the event will go toward efforts to find Allyson.
“We're raising funds for all search and rescue efforts, including hiring a private investigator,” Misty said. “This is all we do. if I'm not working, I'm working for her. If my family's not working, they're looking for her, and our friends, and complete strangers.”
The Kyron Horman Foundation helped sponsor Wednesday night’s fundraiser.
Allyson’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Allyson. They say tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.