PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland-based Moonstruck Chocolate on Thursday announced the closure of Alma Chocolate.
The artisan chocolate shop in northeast Portland opened in 2018.
“As many in our community have struggled with the challenges facing our world, we too have felt the impacts–diminishing our ability to make and share our chocolates,” the shop said social media.
Alma Chocolate said it would close shop beginning this month and would no longer produce chocolate. The shop in its post to social media thanked customers for their support.
“We thank you for your patronage and making our chocolates part of your special moments,” the shop said. “We’re grateful to have shared with you–our customers, partners, and supporters–in honoring the food of the Gods.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
