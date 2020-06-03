Aloha gas station worker wins $50,000 on Oregon Lottery Scratch-it ticket

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An Aloha gas station worker likes to buy Oregon Lottery Scratch-its when she finishes her shift.
After a recent workday at the Chevron near Southwest 170th Avenue, she picked a winner.
Sabrina Welch told Oregon Lottery officials that her go-to method of picking tickets is by playing “eeny, meeny, miny, moe.”
As she was playing the old game, a co-worker pointed to the Casino Royale ticket and said, “pick this one.”
Welch agreed, took her ticket home and discovered she had won the game’s $50,000 top prize.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I showed my son and asked him what he thought, and he agreed with me. I ended up taking the ticket back to work and used the Lottery ticket scanner and it said I’d won $50,000!”
Players who have winning tickets of $50,000 or more currently need to make an appointment to come to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem to claim their prize.
The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their winning tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
