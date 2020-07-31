ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A hit-and-run suspect was found guilty on Friday on charges in connection with a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist and passenger in Aloha last year.
Stephen Matthew Lister fled the scene after hitting the man and woman at Southwest Blanton Street and 175th Avenue on Aug. 22, 2019, leaving them both with severe injuries, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said the force of the crash threw the motorcycle around 100 feet.
The woman immediately after the crash was rushed to area hospital and treated for a spinal injury; the man was alert at the scene and told officers he knew the man who had hit them, and said Lister has intentionally hit them. He told investigators that he and Lister had been in a verbal argument shortly before the crash.
The next day, deputies spotted a man matching Lister’s description at a home in Aloha while serving a search warrant on an unrelated case. Lister was arrested after law enforcement secured the proper warrants. Lister before he was arrested engaged in a brief standoff with deputies.
Lister at one point faced attempted murder charges in connection with the crash. On Friday, he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.
Lister is due in court for sentencing on Aug. 6.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.