MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Aloha High School teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to an underage student was arraigned Friday on a 14-count indictment.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Timothy Yee, 30, has been charged with 12 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of luring a minor. Yee pleaded not guilty to those charges.
After Yee's arrest, the Beaverton School District confirmed to FOX 12 that he is a health and physical education teacher at Aloha High School. He is also the wrestling coach, according to the district's website.
The school district said Yee has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
According to court documents, the allege offenses happened between June and August 2018. The victim in the case was 16 years old at the time.
The district attorney's office said the Washington County Sheriff's Office learned during an investigation that Yee used social media to send sexually explicit messages to the victim. The messages also included sexually explicit photos.
According to the district attorney's office, the indictment alleges that "Yee unlawfully and knowingly allowed, and induced, the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct that was recorded on several different occasions."
Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Robert Rookhuyzen at 503-846-2673.
