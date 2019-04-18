BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - An Aloha High School teacher has been arrested and is facing felony charges including luring a minor.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Saturday that a teacher had sent sexually explicit photos and videos to an underage student.
During an investigation, detectives collected evidence and determined Timothy Lawrence Yee, 30, and the student communicated via social media and that Yee sent sexually explicit messages, photos and videos to the student.
The sheriff's office said Yee requested the same of the student.
Yee was arrested Wednesday night and is facing charges of luring a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
The Beaverton School District confirmed to FOX 12 that Yee is a health and physical education teacher at Aloha High School and has been working at the school since 2013.
The school district said he has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
According to the district web page, Yee is also the wrestling coach at Aloha High School.
FOX 12 spoke with a former student who said she was shocked to hear of his arrest.
"That's crazy. I never pictured him to be the guy and to hear that about him," said Corbin McCarthy. "I guess watch out, and I guess you can't trust all the teachers that you think you could."
Court documents state that Yee is married and has a newborn child.
Yee is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Multnomah County. His bail is set at $255,000.
The sheriff's office said Multnomah County is handling the case because Yee was living in Portland at the time of the alleged crimes.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information on this case to contact Detective Robert Rookhuyzen at 503-846-2673.
