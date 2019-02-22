ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old Aloha man was arrested Thursday night after deputies said he was highly intoxicated and had fired several shots into the air while driving.
At 9:17 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received many reports of gunfire heard in the area of Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest 192nd Avenue.
While deputies responded to the scene, dispatchers continued to get more reports about gunfire. Many of the new calls were made by residents of the Pine Ridge Mobile Park, located at 6900 Southwest 195th Avenue.
About 20 minutes after deputies were first notified of the gunfire, they found the suspect outside his residence at the mobile park. The suspect, identified as Juan Diaz-Gomez, was described as highly intoxicated and had just crashed the SUV he had been driving into his own vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
According to witnesses, Diaz-Gomez fired several rounds, during many instances, indiscriminately into the air while he drove around the neighborhood. When searching the SUV, deputies found spent shell casings. They also seized a handgun from inside Diaz-Gomez’s residence.
Diaz-Gomez was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon
- Seven counts of reckless endangering
- Disorderly conduct
- DUII
- Reckless driving
Deputies said there were no reported injuries related to the gunfire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
