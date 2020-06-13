ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – An Aloha man was arrested in connection to an auto repair shop burglary on Wednesday.
At 7:21 p.m. a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol in Aloha observed a white Ford F-150 speeding in the area of Southwest Blanton Street and Southwest 170th Avenue. When the deputy attempted to pull over the driver, he sped away and ran a red light.
The deputy did not pursue the driver for safety reasons.
During an investigation it was determined that the truck had been stolen earlier that week during a burglary at an auto repair shop.
The deputy recognized the man to be Ahmed Sadiq, 26, of Aloha.
On Thursday, a deputy patrolling the same area noticed the same truck parked in an apartment complex parking lot with Sadiq inside.
Sadiq was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated theft in the first degree
- Burglary in the second degree
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (4 counts)
- Attempting to elude police officer- felony
- Reckless driving
- Theft in the third degree
- Parole violation
A passenger was identified as Ethan Alexander, 28, also from Aloha was issued a citation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Inside the truck, deputies found keys to another car stolen during the burglary. The car was found in the same parking lot.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.