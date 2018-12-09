ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - An Aloha man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the KFC on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway near Southwest 187th Avenue in Aloha.
According to deputies, the man entered the KFC, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. He was reportedly wearing an aviator-style hat and goggles during the robbery.
The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away. A witness told deputies that the man got into the driver’s seat of a Hyundai and drove northbound from the restaurant.
Deputies were able to get a license plate number for the Hyundai and searched throughout the night for the vehicle.
Investigators say additional evidence led them to believe that 33-year-old Patrick Thomas Ouellette of Aloha was responsible for the robbery.
Detectives with the Washington County Violent Crime Unit were contacted to assist with the case, and an arrest warrant on robbery and theft charges was issued for Ouellette.
Sunday morning, Ouellette was believed to be at his home in the 16600 block of Southwest Annie Lane in Aloha.
Detectives, deputies and members of the Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit worked to bring Ouellette safely into custody.
At about 12:20 p.m., he surrendered to authorities and was arrested without further incident.
Detectives seized a handgun, aviator-style hat and goggles matching the ones that were used in the robbery.
Ouellette was lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Bail was set at $250,000.
