WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Aloha man is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after he hit a 13-year-old boy with a boat at Henry Hagg Lake on Friday evening.
Alexis Miranda-Bernal, 21, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, boating under the Influence of intoxicants (BUII) and recklessly endangering another person.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the collision between the motorboat and swimmer happened in the water around 5 p.m.
A short time later, deputies said the 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say the boy was swimming when the accident happened. They say the boater attempted to render aid and is cooperating with the sheriff's office. The boy's identity has not been released.
"I was just out here three weeks ago, my kids were right there, a boat came close and I was freaking out," Angela Reed, a lake visitor, said.
Deputies said they had a message to share as the end of summer approaches.
"We just like to remind people, last few weeks drive sober, boat sober, slow down watch for people. keep an eye out for swimmers, do the right thing," a deputy said. "Stuff like this is horrible and totally preventable."
FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
