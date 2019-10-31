ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - An Aloha man is thanking people he doesn't even know for keeping a vehicle from running over him a second time.
Bill Johnson told FOX 12 he just stopped into the Bi-Mart on Southwest 185th on Tuesday to pick up a prescription after getting his groceries, and as he walked toward the store a car backed out of a parking spot and ran over him.
"I'm laying there on the ground and here's this wheel coming right at me. It's going to hit me and I can't get out of the way," said Johnson.
Johnson says the driver couldn't hear him, and if people in the parking lot hadn't heard his cries for help, the car would have hit him a second time. He says one man stopped the driver, and others put a blanket on him and folded a jacket to make a pillow.
Johnson told FOX 12 that even though he was badly banged up, he just wanted to get his car home and his groceries inside.
Johnson says more kindness came his way from the Washington County deputy and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crew who responded.
"He said 'I will take your car. I will put it in the garage.' So when I came home from the hospital, my car is in the garage secure, my groceries are in the refrigerator waiting for me," Johnson said. "People are just... I'm absolutely blessed."
Johnson says amazingly nothing was broken, but a lot of skin came off one of his legs and arms, and he had some bad bruising - but he'll be OK thanks to everyone who helped.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office told FOX 12 it was definitely an accident and the driver that hit him was not cited.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
