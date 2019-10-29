BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A mother from Aloha that was missing for more than a week has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Erin McClintock, 40, was found Tuesday at the Fred Meyer store off Walker Road after she contacted her family. She was last seen dropping her kids off at school in Aloha Oct. 21.
McClintock’s car, a 2011 Kia Soul, was found last week outside the Tualatin Hills Athletic Center on Southwest 158th Avenue and Walker Road, which is across the street from the Fred Meyer store.
Community members since McClintock’s disappearance have organized searches and vigils as law enforcement asked for the public’s help finding her.
The sheriff’s office Tuesday confirmed McClintock was not hurt but did not give any details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,
Deputies say there is no criminal investigation stemming from the incident.
