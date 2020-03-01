Aloha woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in the neck

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say an Aloha woman was arrested and is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck.
At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Washington County deputies responded to a report of an injured man at the Chevron gas station at 17095 Tualatin Valley Hwy. in Aloha.
Employees reported that the man was bleeding from the head and neck. The man told deputies he had been stabbed by his girlfriend.
Deputies say a short time later, a woman reported that she and her boyfriend had been involved in an altercation at a home in the 16100 block of Southwest Rosa Road. She said her boyfriend stabbed her before leaving the home.
Deputies concluded the events were related and collected evidence from the crime scene.
After their investigation, they arrested 36-year-old Sabrina D. Peeler. She was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault I.
Bail for Peeler has been set at $250,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Deputies say Peeler was not injured. Her boyfriend is expected to survive his injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
So.... she stabs him and then claims SHE is the victim?
Woman logic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.