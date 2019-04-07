Alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts turn out for Alpacapalooza in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts gathered in Ridgefield this weekend for Alpacapalooza.
Alpacapalooza is the largest alpaca show in the Pacific Northwest.
The event featured competitions and classes, and it was also a golden opportunity for anyone interested in the alpaca industry to speak with breeders and learn the tricks of the trade.
“They are enchanting creatures. They capture people’s curiosity. So we love seeing the public here, they potentially end up being future alpaca breeders themselves,” said Scott Miller with Crescent Moon Ranch.
“They’re calm, they’re sweet, they are soft, fluffy. They have a personality that’s to die for, but all of them are different, and they are just wonderful to be around,” said Vancouver alpaca farmer Greg Glascock.
Plenty of artists also turned out to Alpacapalooza because the animal’s fur is great for various crafts, such as felting.
