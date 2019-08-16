PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Alpenrose Dairy could lease its southwest Portland production facility to Smith Brothers Farms, another private family-owned dairy company based in Kent, Washington.
Smith Brothers Farms issued a press release Friday announcing plans for the acquisition, but Alpenrose President Rod Birkland says it is far from a done deal. Birkland says there is no contract, no signed deal and no timeline for when there could be one.
He does say a group of majority stakeholders voted to move forward with the deal, saying it would be the best scenario for Alpenrose employees, but Birkland says things are still “in talks.”
He says if it does go through, there’s a virtual guarantee from Smith Brothers Farms that Alpenrose’s 160 employees would keep their jobs. Birkland says he’d even like to see a contract in the deal protecting the Teamsters union workers specifically.
Birkland says the deal would involve leasing only production facilities to Smith Brothers Farms, but the 50-plus acre Alpenrose property surrounding those facilities would not be for sale.
The property includes ball fields, a velodrome track and Opera house, among other things, and several events there are held every year, including the Little League Softball World Series. Birkland says he hopes to be able to continue all of those events without any changes.
Smith Brothers Farms CEO Dustin Highland tells FOX 12 he expects the deal to close within 30 days. He says his company plans to continue to produce dairy products under the Alpenrose brand on the SW Portland property and says there are no plans to shutter the current facilities.
“We certainly hope that Alpenrose employees will want to remain part of the organization,” he said in a written statement to FOX 12. “Our goal is to have continuity in the workforce and in business operations in general. Our hope is to grow the new business and create more jobs in the future.”
